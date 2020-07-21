Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Mobily lifts Q2 net profit as active FTTH users expand, business and wholesale revenues rise

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

Saudi operator Mobily said its net profit increased to SAR 185 million in the second quarter ended 30 June compared with SAR 37.8 million in Q2 2019, mainly due to increased revenue from business and wholesale units, as well as the FTTH active base. Revenue amounted to SAR 3.56 billion versus SAR 3.33 billion in Q2 2019, or year-on-year growth of 6.8 percent.

EBITDA rose 9.3 percent to SAR 1.33 billion from SAR 1.22 billion a year earlier, thanks to an improvement in efficiency in managing operations and the growth of revenues. The EBITDA margin expanded to 37.5 percent in Q2 2020 from 36.7 percent in Q2 2019. Operating profit went up to SAR 334 million from SAR 261 million in Q2 2019, an increase of 27.8 percent.

For the first six months to 30 June, Mobily reported a net profit after Zakat (alms) and tax of SAR 315 million compared with SAR 105 million a year earlier, driven by a 9.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth.

Gross profit, EBITDA and operating profit also saw an increase, while financial charges dropped to SAR 300 million from SAR 429 million in H1 2019. Revenues increased by 9.6 percent to SAR 7.16 billion from SAR 6.53 billion in H1 2019. This is mainly attributed to growth in business unit revenues, improvement in consumer revenues, growth in wholesale revenues and larger FTTH active base. EBITDA increased by 5.1 percent to SAR 2.62 billion from SAR 2.49 billion in H1 2019. 

In the first half-year, the EBITDA margin shrank to 36.6 percent from 38.2 percent in H1 2019. Capex fell to SAR 1.02 billion from SAR 1.12 billion in H1 2019. Capex continuity reflects the company's commitment to invest in infrastructure and improve the quality of service. Mobily improved its operational cash flow (EBITDA-capex) to SAR 1.60 billion versus SAR 1.37 billion in H1 2019, an increase of 17.3 percent.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Mobily
Countries: Saudi Arabia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jul Etisalat Q2 2020
21 Jul Cellnex Q2 2020
21 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
21 Jul Calix Q2 2020
21 Jul A1 Telekom Austria H1 2020
21 Jul Net Insight H1 2020
21 Jul Microsoft Inspire
22 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2020
22 Jul Nordic Entertainment Q2 2020
22 Jul Netgear Q2 2020
22 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
23 Jul MaxLinear Q2 2020
23 Jul Skyworks Q3
23 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
23 Jul Adva Q2 2020
23 Jul AT&T Q2 2020
23 Jul Intel Q2 2020
23 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2020
23 Jul VeriSign Q2 2020
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now