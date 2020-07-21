Mobily lifts Q2 net profit as active FTTH users expand, business and wholesale revenues rise

Saudi operator Mobily said its net profit increased to SAR 185 million in the second quarter ended 30 June compared with SAR 37.8 million in Q2 2019, mainly due to increased revenue from business and wholesale units, as well as the FTTH active base. Revenue amounted to SAR 3.56 billion versus SAR 3.33 billion in Q2 2019, or year-on-year growth of 6.8 percent.
EBITDA rose 9.3 percent to SAR 1.33 billion from SAR 1.22 billion a year earlier, thanks to an improvement in efficiency in managing operations and the growth of revenues. The EBITDA margin expanded to 37.5 percent in Q2 2020 from 36.7 percent in Q2 2019. Operating profit went up to SAR 334 million from SAR 261 million in Q2 2019, an increase of 27.8 percent.
For the first six months to 30 June, Mobily reported a net profit after Zakat (alms) and tax of SAR 315 million compared with SAR 105 million a year earlier, driven by a 9.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth.
Gross profit, EBITDA and operating profit also saw an increase, while financial charges dropped to SAR 300 million from SAR 429 million in H1 2019. Revenues increased by 9.6 percent to SAR 7.16 billion from SAR 6.53 billion in H1 2019. This is mainly attributed to growth in business unit revenues, improvement in consumer revenues, growth in wholesale revenues and larger FTTH active base. EBITDA increased by 5.1 percent to SAR 2.62 billion from SAR 2.49 billion in H1 2019.
In the first half-year, the EBITDA margin shrank to 36.6 percent from 38.2 percent in H1 2019. Capex fell to SAR 1.02 billion from SAR 1.12 billion in H1 2019. Capex continuity reflects the company's commitment to invest in infrastructure and improve the quality of service. Mobily improved its operational cash flow (EBITDA-capex) to SAR 1.60 billion versus SAR 1.37 billion in H1 2019, an increase of 17.3 percent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions