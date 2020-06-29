Moody's downgrades Dish rating on doubts over mobile plans

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Dish Networks ratings, saying the company will need a lot more capital to finance its planned 5G IoT network. The agency reduced its rating on Dish bonds to a step below investment grade, to Ba3, from B1. It cited concerns about the height of the investment needed, noting Dish‘s declining revenues amid the need for more capital to refinance and repay debt. Those concerns will continue until the company secures an equity investment or partners. “We also believe risk is rising due to the continuing secular decline of DBS's pay-TV subscriber base,” the rating agency said.
Moody’s noted Dish’s recent USD 1 billion offering, aimed at helping the company refinance debt. The credit ratings agency however expects Dish’s operating performance to get worse, outpacing debt reduction going forward. Moody’s predicted that Dish’s cash flow will decline in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range during the next 12-to-18 months.
Dish has lost about 2 million subscribers to its core satellite business since the fourth quarter of 2017 and overall revenue fellen about 11 percent in 2017-2019, as people increasingly abandon traditional pay TV for streaming services. Adding to the pressure are Dish’s plans to build out a 5G wireless network, using its own spectrum and licenses it will purchase from T-Mobile, which it said will cost about USD 10 billion. Most analysts, including Moody’s, believe that the cost of building the network will be much higher.
Moody’s said there are some inherent cost efficiencies, notably using the cloud to “virtualise” the network and building a mobile infrastructure without having to maintain an existing wireless customer base simultaneously. But the credit rating agency added it was “concerned and biased towards a potentially unexpected and materially higher cost to complete the build out.”
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions