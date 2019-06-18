Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

More EU 5G auctions face delays, Netherlands and Poland to go ahead by June

Tuesday 31 March 2020 | 12:27 CET | News
A growing number of countries are delaying 5G spectrum auctions, as restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic make it difficult to maintain planning. The EU's deadline of June for the release of the 700 MHz band for 5G will be missed by several states as a result, including Spain and Austria. The Netherlands and Poland said they still aim to go ahead with auctions in the coming months. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Anacom / ComReg / FCC / KPN / RTR
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Uitstel Spaanse veiling vanwege corona niet de eerste; Nederland gaat door
Published 31 Mar 2020 11:28 CET | World | Update: 31 Mar 2020 13:27 CET
De frequentieveiling in Spanje is als gevolg van de coronacrisis opgeschort. Het Spaanse Ministerie van Economische Zaken heeft ...

Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:16 CET | Spain
Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs has notified the European Commission that it will be unable to hold its auction of 5G-ready ...

Nkom names qualified bidders for 5G spectrum auction after accidental revelation
Published 30 Mar 2020 13:58 CET | Norway
Nkom said that Ceragon Networks, Funn, GlobalConnect, Ice Communications Norway, Telenor Norway and Telia Norway have qualified ...

ComReg to temporarily release extra spectrum to boost network capacity
Published 30 Mar 2020 11:06 CET | Ireland
Irish regulator ComReg is moving to release extra spectrum to provide mobile phone and wireless broadband providers with ...

KPN confirms registration for 5G auction
Published 27 Mar 2020 14:19 CET | Netherlands
KPN said it has registered for the Multiband auction but did not provide many more details. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and ...

Austrian regulator postpones 5G auction due to Covid-19 crisis

Published 26 Mar 2020 16:33 CET | Austria
Austrian regulator RTR said that the 5G auction scheduled for April will be postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, Der Standard ...

Poland extends deadline for broadband funding, maintains 5G auction schedule
Published 24 Mar 2020 10:46 CET | Poland
The Digital Poland project centre announced that the deadline for submitting applications under a new call for co-funding of ...

Belgium attracts 5 applicants for temporary 5G licences
Published 24 Mar 2020 09:44 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT announced five applicants for the temporary 5G licences available in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band. It proposes ...

Portugal suspends public consultation on 5G auction
Published 20 Mar 2020 16:19 CET | Portugal
Portugal's National Communications Authority (Anacom) has decided to suspend the public consultation on the Draft Auction ...

France set to pause 5G auction process due to Covid-19
Published 18 Mar 2020 08:51 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep told Les Echos that the country's 5G spectrum auction would be impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. ...

CTU proposes new terms for 5G auction with support for newcomers
Published 17 Mar 2020 15:06 CET | Czech Republic
The Czech national telecommunications regulator CTU has launched a public consultation on the proposed terms for the 5G spectrum ...

Ofcom confirms rules for 5G spectrum auction
Published 13 Mar 2020 11:08 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed the rules for the forthcoming mobile airwaves auction, which will help improve mobile service ...

Netherlands opens applicatons for 5G spectrum auction
Published 09 Mar 2020 08:35 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch government has opened applications for the 5G spectrum auction. Interested bidders have until 06 April to apply and ...

Romania's telecom authority to organise 5G tender in Q4
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:44 CET | Romania
Romania's telecommunications authority Ancom aims to organise a tender to sell rights to use the available radio spectrum in the ...

Finnish govt seeks comments on 26 GHz spectrum auction terms
Published 13 Feb 2020 13:49 CET | Finland
The Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications is seeking comments by 06 March on the terms of the 26 GHz spectrum auction ...

Outlook 2020: European telcos to ramp up spending on 5G
Published 19 Dec 2019 11:46 CET | Europe
European operators are starting to get serious about 5G. Telefonica Germany is the latest to announce a new investment plan and ...

ComReg consults on proposed multi-band spectrum award
Published 18 Jun 2019 17:54 CET | Ireland
Irish regulator ComReg has published a response to consultation and further consultation on a proposed multi-band spectrum award ...





Related Info

Uitstel Spaanse veiling vanwege corona niet de eerste; Nederland gaat door
11:28 | World | News
Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band
09:16 | Spain | News
Nkom names qualified bidders for 5G spectrum auction after accidental revelation
30 Mar | Norway | News
ComReg to temporarily release extra spectrum to boost network capacity
30 Mar | Ireland | News
KPN confirms registration for 5G auction
27 Mar | Netherlands | News
Austrian regulator postpones 5G auction due to Covid-19 crisis
26 Mar | Austria | News
Poland extends deadline for broadband funding, maintains 5G auction schedule
24 Mar | Poland | News
Belgium attracts 5 applicants for temporary 5G licences
24 Mar | Belgium | News
Portugal suspends public consultation on 5G auction
20 Mar | Portugal | News
France set to pause 5G auction process due to Covid-19
18 Mar | France | News
CTU proposes new terms for 5G auction with support for newcomers
17 Mar | Czech Republic | News
Ofcom confirms rules for 5G spectrum auction
13 Mar | United Kingdom | News
Netherlands opens applicatons for 5G spectrum auction
9 Mar | Netherlands | News
Romania's telecom authority to organise 5G tender in Q4
3 Mar | Romania | News
Finnish govt seeks comments on 26 GHz spectrum auction terms
13 Feb | Finland | News
Outlook 2020: European telcos to ramp up spending on 5G
19 Dec 2019 | Europe | Background
ComReg consults on proposed multi-band spectrum award
18 Jun 2019 | Ireland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Mar Lyse FY results
31 Mar BlackBerry fiscal Q4
31 Mar Xiaomi FY results
31 Mar Huawei FY results
31 Mar Ericsson AGM
31 Mar Proximus strategy update
31 Mar FCC meeting
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
01 Apr Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2019 Q4
02 Apr Telia AGM
06 Apr Seachange fiscal Q4
06 Apr Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2019-Q4
07 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now