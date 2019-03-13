Motorola unveils sub-EUR 350 Moto G 5G Plus

Additional features include a quadruple rear camera system made up of a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a dual-selfie system, Motorola’s first, that includes a 16MP main sensor as well as an ultra-wide sensor that gets 4X more shot in the frame, according to the company.
The Moto G 5G Plus also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 20W USB-C TurboPower fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support but no fingerprint reader or wireless charging. It’ll be available “across Europe” from 08 July, with additional launches in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and many other markets expected in the coming months.
However, according to Android Authority, it won’t be launched in the US, as the Lenovo-owned company has promised a different “sub-USD 500” 5G phone for North America this autumn.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions