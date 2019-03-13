Edition: International
Wireless

Motorola unveils sub-EUR 350 Moto G 5G Plus

Wednesday 8 July 2020 | 09:17 CET | News
Motorola has announced the launch of the first 5G-enabled smartphone in its Moto G mid-range lineup. The Moto G 5G Plus follows the launch of the company’s flagship Motorola Edge+ earlier this year and, like that device, features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor found in the regular Edge model, with an integrated X52 5G modem supporting sub-6GHz 5G, and will be available in two versions. The first costs EUR 349 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and the second EUR 399 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Additional features include a quadruple rear camera system made up of a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a dual-selfie system, Motorola’s first, that includes a 16MP main sensor as well as an ultra-wide sensor that gets 4X more shot in the frame, according to the company.

The Moto G 5G Plus also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 20W USB-C TurboPower fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support but no fingerprint reader or wireless charging. It’ll be available “across Europe” from 08 July, with additional launches in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and many other markets expected in the coming months. 

However, according to Android Authority, it won’t be launched in the US, as the Lenovo-owned company has promised a different “sub-USD 500” 5G phone for North America this autumn.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Lenovo / Motorola / Qualcomm
Countries: Europe
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

NFC

::: more

