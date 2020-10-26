MTN Group appoints chief risk officer and new MTN Nigeria CEO

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Karl Toriola, current vice president of its West and Central Africa (WECA) regionm as MTN Nigeria CEO. He takes over from Ferdi Moolman, who has served in the role for five years and will return to South Africa to assume the new role of group chief risk officer. Both appointments are effective from 01 March 2021.
Toriola has a BSc Hons degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering and an MSc in Communication Systems. Moolman has a BCom and BCompt. He is a CA(SA). Both will remain members of the group’s exco.
Moolman joined MTN in 2002 and has held several senior positions in the group in Nigeria and Iran. He has spent the past five years as the CEO of MTN Nigeria and, as its CFO prior to that. During that time, significant progress has been made in stabilising the business and setting it on a sustainable growth path.
In his five years as VP of MTN’s WECA region, Toriola has overseen the steady progress of the operating companies in the region, notably the turnaround of MTN Cote d'Ivoire and MTN Cameroon over the past two years.
