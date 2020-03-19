Edition: International
Wireless

MTN Group expects big jump in FY earnings after tower sales

Friday 5 February 2021 | 14:36 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
MTN Group said it expects earnings per share (EPS) between ZAR 8.86 and ZAR 9.87 for the year 2020. This would be a rise of 75-95 percent on the ZAR 5.06 reported for 2019, due mainly to one-time gains on tower sales. MTN expects to publish its year-end results on 10 March.

