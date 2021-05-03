Edition: International
MTN Nigeria revenue rises 17% in Q1, mobile subscribers fall by 5 mln

Monday 3 May 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
MTN Nigeria's revenue increased by 17.1 percent to NGN 385.3 billion in the first quarter ended 31 March compared with NGN 328.2 billion in the same period in 2020. Net profit grew by 42.5 percent to NGN 73.7 billion from NGN 51.7 billion in 2020. EBITDA climbed by 19.1 percent to NGN 204.5 billion from NGN 171.8 billion in 2020 while the EBITDA margin expanded by 0.9 percentage points (pp) to 53.1 percent from 52.2 percent in 2020.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN Nigeria
Countries: Nigeria
