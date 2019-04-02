Edition: International
Wireless

MTN partners Mastercard to support e-commerce across 16 African countries

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 13:12 CET | News
Mastercard and MTN have announced an e-commerce payments partnership covering 16 countries across Africa. Through a Mastercard virtual payment system linked to MTN Mobile Money wallets, consumers and merchants can buy and sell online, also with businesses abroad. The service is available regardless of whether or not the customer has a bank account.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN
Countries: Africa
Related

MTN Nigeria expands MoMo Agent services
Published 23 Nov 2020 14:00 CET | Nigeria
The MTN Nigeria Super-Agent network service, MoMo Agent, has expanded to include other payment services, Premium Times reported. ...

MTN Rwanda launches Mobile Money API

Published 11 Nov 2020 10:45 CET | Rwanda
MTN Rwanda has announced the launch of its Mobile Money API to enable local developers to create services that accept mobile ...

MTN Uganda promotes MoMo among traditional market vendors via TV broadcasts
Published 19 Oct 2020 13:57 CET | Uganda
MTN Uganda is cooperating with BBS TV to broadcast a show called "Ebifa mu katale ne MTN" to encourage mobile money take-up at ...

Mastercard, Samsung, Airtel partner on pay-on-demand services
Published 30 Sep 2020 13:03 CET | Africa
Mastercard has announced a partnership with Samsung, Airtel Africa and Asante Financial Services Group to launch a pay-on-demand ...

MTN South Africa adds Play Lotto feature on mobile money service
Published 22 Sep 2020 12:24 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has added Play Lotto functionality to its mobile money service. As a result, customers do not need a bank ...

MTN South Africa MoMo adds food voucher transfer and donation functions
Published 11 Sep 2020 10:52 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa's mobile money service, MoMo, has added functions including for food vouchers and charitable donations to ...

MTN South Africa MoMo surpasses 1 mln registered users, launches new VAS
Published 30 Jun 2020 10:06 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa's mobile money service, MoMo, has reached 1 million registered customers since its launch and it has now ...

Airtel Africa signs partnership with Mastercard to connect 100 mln consumers

Published 08 Oct 2019 15:44 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa has announced a partnership with Mastercard to provide payment services to 100 million mobile phone users in ...

Mastercard and Jumia expand relationship in Africa
Published 02 Apr 2019 09:22 CET | Africa
African e-commerce platform Jumia announced that Mastercard has agreed, subject to certain conditions, to become an investor and ...





