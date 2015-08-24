Edition: International
MTN sells South Africa towers to IHS for ZAR 6.4 billion

Wednesday 17 November 2021 | 10:52 CET | News
MTN Group said that MTN South Africa has finalised the sale of part of its passive tower infrastructure to IHS Towers for ZAR 6.4 billion. The deal reached following a lengthy competitive process covers the sale and leaseback of 5,709 MTN SA towers comprising approximately 4,000 greenfield and 1,700 rooftop sites. IHS said the takeover makes it the largest independent tower operator in South Africa.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: IHS Towers / MTN / MTN South Africa
Countries: South Africa
Related

Vodacom plans to spin off tower portfolio in South Africa
Published 17 Nov 2021 09:38 CET | South Africa
Vodacom Group will spin off its South African telecommunications tower portfolio into a separate business and may seek partners ...

IHS Towers revenues up 9% in Q3, exceeds 30,500 towers
Published 16 Nov 2021 16:09 CET | World
Telecommunications infrastructure company IHS Towers reported revenue of USD 400.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 8.7 ...

Telkom South Africa plans separate listing of tower and mast business

Published 21 Sep 2021 15:57 CET | South Africa
Telkom South Africa said it's pursuing a separate listing of its masts and towers business, Swiftnet, on the Johannesburg Stock ...

MTN partners with rescue centre to protect barn owls nesting in towers

Published 23 Aug 2021 11:22 CET | South Africa
 MTN South Africa is launching a conservation partnership with the Owl Rescue Centre to provide safe homes for owls nesting in ...

MTN South Africa prioritises network quality as it seeks tower bidders
Published 17 May 2021 10:19 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa is prioritising a high-quality network as it looks to sell its tower infrastructure, ITWeb reported. CEO Godfrey ...

MTN Group appoints advisors for South African towers deal - report
Published 03 Feb 2021 10:43 CET | South Africa
MTN Group has appointed Citigroup and Standard Bank Group to advise on a sale and lease back of some of its South African telecom ...

MTN Group plans sale and leaseback of part of South African tower portfolio
Published 10 Dec 2020 09:57 CET | South Africa
MTN Group is looking to sell and lease back part of its portfolio of 13,000 South African telecom towers, Bloomberg reported. It ...

MTN Nigeria updates towers deal with IHS

Published 27 Jul 2020 09:40 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has reached an agreement with IHS Towers to expand the scope of their current service agreements and amend the ...

MTN Group in talks with IHS to sell towers - report
Published 24 Aug 2015 15:10 CET | South Africa
MTN Group has begun talks with tower operator IHS Holding over the South African towers the wireless carrier is seeking to sell ...





