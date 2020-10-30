Edition: International
Wireless

MTN South Africa launches AirFibre internet service on unlicensed spectrum

Tuesday 2 February 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
MTN South Africa announced the launch of its Supersonic AirFibre offering, a new product that overcomes distance and a lack of infrastructure in urban, township and rural communities to bring fibre-quality connectivity to more households across the country. Supersonic AirFibre is built on unlicensed spectrum to deliver a network quality that is in line with MTN's standards, at affordable rates.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN South Africa
Countries: South Africa
Related

MTN South Africa takes ICASA to court over 5G spectrum auction rules
Published 28 Jan 2021 10:18 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has filed an application in the Gauteng High Court concerning two decisions by the Independent Communications ...

MTN South Africa launches Back-to-School offers

Published 25 Jan 2021 13:42 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has launched a range of Back-to-School smartphone and data bundle deals for prepaid and contract customers. All ...

MTN South Africa comes top in MyBroadband Speedtest app testing for Q4
Published 14 Jan 2021 14:39 CET | South Africa
MTN has been named as the best mobile network in South Africa for the fourth and consecutive quarter in 2020, after independent ...

MTN South Africa launches MoMo Int'l airtime for cross-border transactions

Published 22 Dec 2020 08:13 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has announced the launch of MoMo International Airtime, which allows users to purchase airtime for recipients in ...

MTN South Africa launches new data bundles for users under 25
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:14 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa has launched new MTN Pulse bundle offers, exclusively for youth under the age of 25, MyBroadband reported. The ...

MTN South Africa offers 1 GB free data for downloading new self-service app

Published 09 Dec 2020 10:45 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa is offering 1 GB free data to all customers who download and register to use the refreshed MTN app until 31 ...

MTN South Africa adds 1.9 mln new subscribers in Q3, service revenue up 12%
Published 30 Oct 2020 13:05 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa's subscribers increased by 1.9 million over the third quarter ended 30 September to 30.9 million, comprising ...

MTN South Africa launches MVNO platform
Published 30 Oct 2020 10:19 CET | South Africa
MTN South Africa said has launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, saying the aim is to bring the digital world ...





