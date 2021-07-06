Edition: International
MTS acquires large data centre in Moscow region for RUB 5.2 billion

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Russian operator MTS has bought GDTs Energy Group for RUB 5.2 billion, including net debt. The group owns the GreenBush facility in Moscow's Zelenograd suburb, one of the largest data centre projects in Russia.

Related

MTS builds own supercomputer to speed up development
Published 30 Jun 2021 14:16 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS has launched its new supercomputer MTS Grom with capacity of 2.6 petaflops. The operator plans to use the ...

MTS launches pilot 5G network in St Petersburg on 4.9 GHz band
Published 01 Jun 2021 15:09 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS has launched its pilot 5G network in St Petersburg. Broadband at up to 1.5 Gbps speed is available at 16 ...

MTS to outsource part of infrastructure to new subsidiary
Published 20 May 2021 15:59 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS plans to outsource part of its assets to a separate company, reports Vedomosti. The operator will outsource ...





