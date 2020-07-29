Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

MTS gets Russia's first 5G licence, plans industry applications in mmWave band

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 08:33 CET | News

Russian operator MTS has received a licence to provide 5G mobile services using the 24.25-24.65 GHz spectrum bands in 83 regions across the country. It is the first licence award for providing 5G services in the country, the operator said.

Business customers, and in particular large industrial companies, will become the first users of the 5G network. The 5G standard will enable corporate customers to use AI, IoT and AR/VR technologies actively for the remote management of their equipment and to develop pilot-less transport, interactive training programmes and innovative quality control systems, MTS president Aleksey Kornya said.

MTS plans to introduce 5G services for industrial companies soon. The operator is currently developing and testing scenarios for the use of the 5G network in the industry, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas sectors, as well as for health, retail and logistics applications.




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTS
Countries: Russian Federation
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

MTS selects Ericsson for large-scale network modernisation toward 5G
27 Mar | Russian Federation | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Qualcomm fiscal Q3
29 Jul Belden Q2 2020
29 Jul MobileIron Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix H1 2020
29 Jul Qorvo fiscal Q1
29 Jul Bharti Airtel fiscal Q1
29 Jul Spotify Q2
29 Jul Equinix Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Brasil Q2 2020
29 Jul Verimatrix Q2 2020
29 Jul Ooredoo Group Q2 2020
29 Jul Telecom Customer Experience and Loyalty Summit
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now