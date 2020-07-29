MTS gets Russia's first 5G licence, plans industry applications in mmWave band

Russian operator MTS has received a licence to provide 5G mobile services using the 24.25-24.65 GHz spectrum bands in 83 regions across the country. It is the first licence award for providing 5G services in the country, the operator said.
Business customers, and in particular large industrial companies, will become the first users of the 5G network. The 5G standard will enable corporate customers to use AI, IoT and AR/VR technologies actively for the remote management of their equipment and to develop pilot-less transport, interactive training programmes and innovative quality control systems, MTS president Aleksey Kornya said.
MTS plans to introduce 5G services for industrial companies soon. The operator is currently developing and testing scenarios for the use of the 5G network in the industry, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas sectors, as well as for health, retail and logistics applications.
