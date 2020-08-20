MTS revenues lift 1% in Q2, OIBDA under pressure from pandemic effects

Russian and CIS operator MTS reported revenues of RUB 117.7 billion in the second quarter, up by 1.3 percent year-on-year and slowing from 9 percent growth in the first quarter. Revenues for Russia alone went 0.8 percent higher to RUB 116.3 billion. Top-line growth saw significant positive contributions from both MTS Bank and core telecom services, offset by negative effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the company said.
Adjusted OIBDA increased by 0.6 percent to RUB 51.6 billion, growing 0.3 percent in Russia to RUB 50.4 billion. The profit attributable to shareholders dropped however by 7.5 percent to RUB 11.8 billion.
The adjusted OIBDA got support from core services, opex savings from reduced retail activity, and a positive one-off impact due to the revaluation of a provision related to a regulatory case regarding bulk SMS rates. At the same time, the group’s adjusted OIBDA was negatively impacted by other covid-19-related factors, including loan impairment provisions at MTS Bank, as well as a steep decline in international roaming given sharply reduced international travel.
Net profit was supported by solid underlying performance in core connectivity, as well as lower net interest expenses versus the year-ago period. Also, additional income was recorded related to the company’s former operations in Ukraine that were divested in the fourth quarter of 2019. At the same time, these positive impacts were more than offset by negative factors, including impairment provisions at MTS Bank as well as the impact of currency dynamics on FX and operations with derivative instruments.
After lowering its full-year outlook already in May, MTS said it's maintaining the forecast for annual revenues flat to 3 percent higher, adjusted OIBDA flat to 2 percent lower and cash capex of around RUB 90 billion.
MTS Russia saw mobile service revenue grow 1.9 percent year-on-year to RUB 81.2 billion in Q2. Revenue from MTS’s fixed business increased 5.2 percent to RUB 15.8 billion against the background of the increased importance of broadband connectivity for remote work, study, and entertainment during the pandemic. OIBDA in Russia rose 0.3 percent to RUB 50.4 billion, helped by the lower retail costs.
MTS estimates that the company’s share of the Moscow B2C broadband market share grew to 43.1 percent and its pay-TV market share to 46.2 percent in Q2. MTS continued to see additional market penetration of its FTTH GPON connectivity, reaching over 2.1 million subscribers in Moscow.
The operator's consolidated mobile subscriber base declined by 1.1 percent, to 84.9 million. The figure in Russia slid by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 77.2 million.
Group gapital expenditure declined by 9.1 percent, to RUB 20.6 billion.
