Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

MTS revenues lift 1% in Q2, OIBDA under pressure from pandemic effects

Thursday 20 August 2020 | 12:52 CET | News

Russian and CIS operator MTS reported revenues of RUB 117.7 billion in the second quarter, up by 1.3 percent year-on-year and slowing from 9 percent growth in the first quarter. Revenues for Russia alone went 0.8 percent higher to RUB 116.3 billion. Top-line growth saw significant positive contributions from both MTS Bank and core telecom services, offset by negative effects from the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the company said. 

Adjusted OIBDA increased by 0.6 percent to RUB 51.6 billion, growing 0.3 percent in Russia to RUB 50.4 billion. The profit attributable to shareholders dropped however by 7.5 percent to RUB 11.8 billion. 

The adjusted OIBDA got support from core services, opex savings from reduced retail activity, and a positive one-off impact due to the revaluation of a provision related to a regulatory case regarding bulk SMS rates. At the same time, the group’s adjusted OIBDA was negatively impacted by other covid-19-related factors, including loan impairment provisions at MTS Bank, as well as a steep decline in international roaming given sharply reduced international travel.  

Net profit was supported by solid underlying performance in core connectivity, as well as lower net interest expenses versus the year-ago period. Also, additional income was recorded related to the company’s former operations in Ukraine that were divested in the fourth quarter of 2019. At the same time, these positive impacts were more than offset by negative factors, including impairment provisions at MTS Bank as well as the impact of currency dynamics on FX and operations with derivative instruments. 

After lowering its full-year outlook already in May, MTS said it's maintaining the forecast for annual revenues flat to 3 percent higher, adjusted OIBDA flat to 2 percent lower and cash capex of around RUB 90 billion. 

MTS Russia saw mobile service revenue grow 1.9 percent year-on-year to RUB 81.2 billion in Q2. Revenue from MTS’s fixed business increased 5.2 percent to RUB 15.8 billion against the background of the increased importance of broadband connectivity for remote work, study, and entertainment during the pandemic. OIBDA in Russia rose 0.3 percent to RUB 50.4 billion, helped by the lower retail costs. 

MTS estimates that the company’s share of the Moscow B2C broadband market share grew to 43.1 percent and its pay-TV market share to 46.2 percent in Q2. MTS continued to see additional market penetration of its FTTH GPON connectivity, reaching over 2.1 million subscribers in Moscow.

The operator's consolidated mobile subscriber base declined by 1.1 percent, to 84.9 million. The figure in Russia slid by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 77.2 million.

Group gapital expenditure declined by 9.1 percent, to RUB 20.6 billion. 



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: MTS
Countries: Russian Federation
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

MTS closes 600 shops in past year to optimise retail chain
Published 20 Aug 2020 16:56 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS has closed 600 shops under its programme on optimisation of the retail chain, said Inessa Galaktionova, the ...

VivaCell-MTS net profit increases amid lower revenues in Q2

Published 20 Aug 2020 12:49 CET | Armenia
Armenian operator VivaCell-MTS said revenues dropped by 14.3 percent year-on-year to AMD 11.8 billion in the second quarter, ...

MTS Belarus revenues rise 15% in Q2
Published 20 Aug 2020 12:06 CET | Belarus
Operator MTS Belarus said revenues rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to BYN 287.7 million in the second half, primarily driven by ...

MTS board recommends H1 dividend
Published 31 Jul 2020 21:21 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS said its management board has recommended a semi-annual dividend payment based on its financial results for ...

MTS approves dividends, elects 3 new board members
Published 26 Jun 2020 12:11 CET | Russian Federation
The general shareholders meeting of Russian operator MTS has decided to allocate RUB 41.1 billion from results of 2019 for a ...

MTS issues RUB 10 bln in bonds
Published 28 May 2020 12:35 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator MTS announced the issue of RUB 10 billion in bonds with a maturity of two years and a coupon rate of 5.50 ...

MTS sees revenue growth slowing from 9% in Q1
Published 26 May 2020 15:58 CET | Russian Federation
Revenues of Russian operator MTS increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year to RUB 119.6 billion in the first quarter, led by solid ...





Related Info

MTS closes 600 shops in past year to optimise retail chain
20 Aug | Russian Federation | News
VivaCell-MTS net profit increases amid lower revenues in Q2
20 Aug | Armenia | News
MTS Belarus revenues rise 15% in Q2
20 Aug | Belarus | News
MTS board recommends H1 dividend
31 Jul | Russian Federation | News
MTS approves dividends, elects 3 new board members
26 Jun | Russian Federation | News
MTS issues RUB 10 bln in bonds
28 May | Russian Federation | News
MTS sees revenue growth slowing from 9% in Q1
26 May | Russian Federation | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now