MTS sees revenue growth slowing from 9% in Q1

Revenues of Russian operator MTS increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year to RUB 119.6 billion in the first quarter, led by solid growth in its home market. Group adjusted OIBDA rose 1.6 percent to RUB 51.5 billion, and net profit increased by 0.8 percent to RUB 17.7 billion. Nevertheless, MTS lowered its outlook for the full year due to the uncertain economic outlook, saying it now expects revenues flat to 3 percent higher and OIBDA flat to 2 percent lower. Capex is still expected at around RUB 90 billion, after increased spending of RUB 19.9 billion in Q1.
In its home market Russia, revenues totaled RUB 118.1 billion in Q1, up by 8.3 percent. The growth was mostly driven by mobile service revenue, which accelerated to 6.9 percent annual growth to RUB 80.6 billion. MTS said it also saw significant positive impacts from MTS Bank, which grew revenues 32.2 percent to RUB 8.3 billion, and from sales of software, handsets and accessories. Adjusted OIBDA in Russia grew by 1.4 percent to RUB 50.7 billion, giving a margin of 42.9 percent.
The active mobile subscriber base was down slightly, by 0.7 percent to 78.5 million at the end of March. Revenue from MTS’s fixed business increased 1.4 percent year-on-year to RUB 15.3 billion. The company counted over 2.1 million fibre customers in Moscow in March and said its share of the consumer broadband market there grew to 43 percent.
According to MTS’s analysis, in Q1 2020 the Company’s share of the Moscow B2C broadband market share grew to 43% and its pay-TV market share to 46%. MTS continued to see additional market penetration of its ultra-fast FTTH GPON connectivity, reaching over 2.1 m subscribers in Moscow across B2C and B2B segments. MTS Bank continued to experience rapid growth in Q1 2020, with the Bank’s revenue up
