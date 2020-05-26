Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

MTS sees revenue growth slowing from 9% in Q1

Tuesday 26 May 2020 | 15:58 CET | News

Revenues of Russian operator MTS increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year to RUB 119.6 billion in the first quarter, led by solid growth in its home market. Group adjusted OIBDA rose 1.6 percent to RUB 51.5 billion, and net profit increased by 0.8 percent to RUB 17.7 billion. Nevertheless, MTS lowered its outlook for the full year due to the uncertain economic outlook, saying it now expects revenues flat to 3 percent higher and OIBDA flat to 2 percent lower. Capex is still expected at around RUB 90 billion, after increased spending of RUB 19.9 billion in Q1.

In its home market Russia, revenues totaled RUB 118.1 billion in Q1, up by 8.3 percent. The growth was mostly driven by mobile service revenue, which accelerated to 6.9 percent annual growth to RUB 80.6 billion. MTS said it also saw significant positive impacts from MTS Bank, which grew revenues 32.2 percent to RUB 8.3 billion, and from sales of software, handsets and accessories. Adjusted OIBDA in Russia grew by 1.4 percent to RUB 50.7 billion, giving a margin of 42.9 percent. 

The active mobile subscriber base was down slightly, by 0.7 percent to 78.5 million at the end of March. Revenue from MTS’s fixed business increased 1.4 percent year-on-year to RUB 15.3 billion. The company counted over 2.1 million fibre customers in Moscow in March and said its share of the consumer broadband market there grew to 43 percent. 

 

According to MTS’s analysis, in Q1 2020 the Company’s share of the Moscow B2C broadband market share grew to 43% and its pay-TV market share to 46%. MTS continued to see additional market penetration of its ultra-fast FTTH GPON connectivity, reaching over 2.1 m subscribers in Moscow across B2C and B2B segments. 
MTS Bank continued to experience rapid growth in Q1 2020, with the Bank’s revenue up 



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTS
Countries: Russian Federation
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Rostelecom revenues up 10% in Q1 after Tele2 takeover
Published 20 May 2020 11:29 CET | Russian Federation
Revenues of Russian national operator Rostelecom totaled RUB 121.6 billion in the first quarter of this year, up by 10 percent ...

Beeline revenues fall 3%, EBITDA down 9% in Q1
Published 07 May 2020 16:13 CET | Russian Federation
EBITDA totaled RUB 28.2 billion, down by 8.9 percent, and the EBITDA margin deceased by 2.9 percentage points, to 41.8 percent. ...

MTS grows revenues 4% in Q4, sees similar growth in 2020
Published 13 Mar 2020 09:57 CET | Russian Federation
Revenues of the MTS Group, owning Russian and CIS mobile operator MTS, totaled RUB 127.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 4.1 ...





Related Info

Rostelecom revenues up 10% in Q1 after Tele2 takeover
20 May | Russian Federation | News
Beeline revenues fall 3%, EBITDA down 9% in Q1
7 May | Russian Federation | News
MTS grows revenues 4% in Q4, sees similar growth in 2020
13 Mar | Russian Federation | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 May Keysight Technologies fiscal Q2
26 May Ooma Q1 2020
26 May MTS Q1 2020
27 May Poly fiscal Q4
27 May Partner Communications Q1 2020
28 May VMware Q1
28 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
28 May Tech Data fiscal Q1
28 May Singtel fiscal Q4
28 May Marvell Q1 2020
28 May Megafon Q1 2020
02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now