MultiChoice Group expects FY trading profit to rise by up to 30%

Tuesday 8 June 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
MultiChoice Group expects full-year trading profit to jump by as much as 30 percent, or up to 45 percent on an organic basis. In a trading update before the results on 10 June, it said it is anticipating trading profit at between USD 14.8 billion, an increase of 25 percent, and USD 17.8 billion, a rise of 30 percent year on year, for the twelve months to 31 March. On a constant currency basis, excluding mergers and acquisitions, trading profit will grow by between USD 23.8 billion (40%) and USD 26.8 billion, up 45 percent.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: MultiChoice
Countries: Africa
