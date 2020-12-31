Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

MVNOs down to 12.5% of Dutch mobile market, but still growing in no-frills segment

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 08:01 CET | News
Independent MVNOs have fallen to just 12.5 percent of customers on the Dutch mobile market as of March 2021, down 4.4 percent points from a year earlier, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. The decline in market share was due mainly to the largest MVNO Simpel being acquired by T-Mobile at the end of 2020 and becoming a second brand at that operator. Excluding Simpel, the number of customers at MVNOs rose over 5 percent in the past year, led by the 'no-frills', low-cost providers.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Hollandsnieuwe / KPN / Lebara / Lycamobile / Simpel / Simyo / Telecompaper / T-Mobile / Vodafone / Youfone
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Aandeel van MVNO's daalt tot 12,5% van NL markt, ondanks groei in budgetmarkt
Published 15 Jul 2021 08:01 CET | Netherlands
Het marktaandeel van de onafhankelijke MVNO's is eind maart 2021 gedaald tot 12,5 procent van alle mobiele simkaarten in ...

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q1 - Profile binder
Published 13 Jul 2021 16:42 CET | Netherlands
In this document you will find all the company profiles written for the report 'Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q1'. We have ...

Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q1
Published 09 Jul 2021 10:23 CET | Netherlands
This report covers the virtual operator market in the Netherlands (MVNOs and second brands of MNOs) as of the first quarter of ...

Lebara launches new brand campaign in Netherlands
Published 23 Jun 2021 11:55 CET | Netherlands
Lebara is launching a new campaign in the Netherlands called 'DOEN!' ('do'). The campaign will kick off with a TV commercial and ...

Dutch mobile market slows drop in service revenues to 1% in Q1
Published 23 Jun 2021 08:58 CET | Netherlands
The drop in service revenues in the Dutch mobile market slowed to 1.1 percent on an annual basis in Q1, helped by steady growth ...

Vodafone leads customer growth in Dutch mobile market in Q1
Published 14 May 2021 13:08 CET | Netherlands
Vodafone was the clear winner on the Dutch mobile market in Q1 2021, according to research by Telecompaper. The company added the ...

Dutch retailer Hema to shut down MVNO
Published 30 Mar 2021 16:51 CET | Netherlands
Dutch retailer Hema announced plans to shut down its MVNO. Sales of new Sims and top-ups will end from this May, and existing ...

T-Mobile grows most on Dutch mobile market in 2020, KPN still biggest brand
Published 19 Mar 2021 10:48 CET | Netherlands
The T-Mobile group vaulted into the lead on the Dutch mobile market at the end of 2020 with the acquisition of the largest MVNO ...

Simpel drops enterprise plans, refers customers to T-Mobile
Published 22 Feb 2021 10:46 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands is making changes already at Simpel, the MVNO it acquired in December. Simpel has stopped serving the ...

Youfone launches services for wider business market
Published 28 Jan 2021 17:39 CET | Netherlands
Dutch MVNO Youfone has launched a new product for the business market. Under the name Youfone Zakelijk (Youfone business), the ...

Simpel increases data in bundles, lowers price for largest bundle
Published 13 Jan 2021 11:07 CET | Netherlands
Dutch MVNO Simpel, recently acquired by T-Mobile Netherlands, has adjusted the amount of data in its bundles and also reduced the ...

MVNOs outperform Dutch mobile market growth, reach 17% share of Sims
Published 31 Dec 2020 07:55 CET | Netherlands
The number of Dutch mobile customers with independent MVNOs rose in the past year to reach nearly 3.6 million at the end of ...





Related Info

Aandeel van MVNO's daalt tot 12,5% van NL markt, ondanks groei in budgetmarkt
08:01 | Netherlands | News
Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q1 - Profile binder
13 Jul | Netherlands | Report
Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2021-Q1
9 Jul | Netherlands | Report
Lebara launches new brand campaign in Netherlands
23 Jun | Netherlands | News
Dutch mobile market slows drop in service revenues to 1% in Q1
23 Jun | Netherlands | News
Vodafone leads customer growth in Dutch mobile market in Q1
14 May | Netherlands | News
Dutch retailer Hema to shut down MVNO
30 Mar | Netherlands | News
T-Mobile grows most on Dutch mobile market in 2020, KPN still biggest brand
19 Mar | Netherlands | News
Simpel drops enterprise plans, refers customers to T-Mobile
22 Feb | Netherlands | News
Youfone launches services for wider business market
28 Jan | Netherlands | News
Simpel increases data in bundles, lowers price for largest bundle
13 Jan | Netherlands | News
MVNOs outperform Dutch mobile market growth, reach 17% share of Sims
31 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jul BT AGM
16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul Netgear Q2
22 Jul NENT Group Q2
22 Jul AT&T Q2 2021
22 Jul VeriSign Q2
22 Jul Twitter Q2 2021
22 Jul Snap Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now