Naspers FY revenue rises 23% to USD 22.1 bln

Tuesday 30 June 2020 | 09:47 CET | News

Naspers has reported a 23 percent increase in revenue to USD 22.1 billion for the year ended 31 March from USD 19 billion in 2019, driven by e-commerce and growth at Tencent. Group trading profit grew 17 percent to USD 3.7 billion from USD 3.3 billion, as core Classifieds and core Payments businesses improved profitability even as it stepped up investment in Food Delivery. 

Core headline earnings were approximately stable at USD 2.9 billion, reflecting a 72.63 percent contribution from Prosus, encompassing its international internet assets, since its listing in September 2019, compared with the previous year's 100 percent contribution. Excluding this impact, core headline earnings grew 15 percent year-on-year.

Core HEPS (as reported) declined 5 percent YoY to USD 6.56 due to the creation of the Prosus free-float, causing Naspers to recognise a minority interest, which affected core HEPS.  Naspers invested USD 1.3 billion in existing and new businesses. It ended the year with a net cash position of USD 4.8 billion.
 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Naspers / Tencent
Countries: Africa
