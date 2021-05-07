Edition: International
NBN Co 9-month revenue jumps 23%, connects 835,000 additional premises

Friday 7 May 2021 | 07:45 CET | News
Australia's NBN Co reports that more than 11.9 million premises are now ready to connect to the NBN network. In the nine months to 31 March 2021, more than 835,000 additional premises connected to the NBN network, taking total connections to more than 8.1 million premises. NBN Co also says it is on track to achieve its FY21 forecast of 8.2 million active premises by 30 June 2021.

Categories: General
Companies: NBN Co / Optus / Telstra
Countries: Australia
