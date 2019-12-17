Edition: International
Wireless

NCC orders telcos to block Sim cards without National Identity Number

Wednesday 16 December 2020 | 08:55 CET | News
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecom operators in the country two weeks to block all Sim cards that are not registered with a National Identity Number (NIN). The commission warned that any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of their licences or a heavy penalty.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NCC
Countries: Nigeria
Related

Nigeria suspends new SIM card sales to allow registration audit
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:07 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators to suspend new SIM card registrations to allow ...

Nigerian court convicts 7 SIM card registration offenders

Published 13 Oct 2020 10:38 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said a court has convicted seven SIM card registration offenders, after concerted ...

NCC deactivates 2.2 mln unregistered Sims
Published 09 Mar 2020 10:19 CET | Nigeria
The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) said it has ordered the de-activation of another 2.2 million unregistered Sim cards. ...

Nigeria government considers restricting maximum number of SIMs to 3 per person, no decision made
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:58 CET | Nigeria
Nigerian Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami says that any subscriber who wishes to have ...

Minister orders Nigerian telecoms watchdog to revise policy on SIM card registration and use
Published 06 Feb 2020 10:45 CET | Nigeria
Nigeria's communications and digital economy minister Isa Ali Ibrahim has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ...

NCC says SIMs inactive for 180 days may be reassigned after arrest for use of president's daughter's card
Published 22 Jan 2020 10:39 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that telecommunications companies have the right to reassign SIM cards once ...

Nigerian operators lose NGN 119 bln monthly through inactive SIMs
Published 17 Dec 2019 10:01 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria, Globacom, Airtel, 9Mobile and ntel are losing NGN 118.98 billion monthly to inactive Subscriber Identity Module ...





