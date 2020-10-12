Edition: International
Broadband

NENT adds 207,000 Viaplay subscribers in Q4, expects 650,000 more in 2021

Tuesday 9 February 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment (NENT) said its Viaplay streaming service succeeded in reaching its year-end target of 3 million subscribers as it added 207,000 new ones in the fourth quarter of 2020. Viaplay's sales rose 11 percent in Q4 and it is expected to gain another 400,000 Nordic subscribers and 250,000 international ones in 2021. NENT is planning Viaplay price adjustments this year and will not pay a dividend.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Europe / Scandinavia
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


