NENT doubles year-end international Viaplay subscriber target to 500,000 as it adds 27,000 in Q2

Thursday 22 July 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said has raised its year-end international Viaplay subscriber target to 500,000 from more than 250,000 as the streaming service added 27,000 international subscribers over the course of the second quarter to 30 June. The company said it will be announcing new international markets at or before a capital markets day in September. It also reported 113,000 new Nordic subscribers during Q2.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Allente / Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Europe
