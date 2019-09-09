Edition: International
NENT lifts Viaplay subscriber intake target to 700,000, aims to reach 3 mln total by year-end

Wednesday 16 September 2020 | 13:39 CET | News

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has upgraded its Viaplay streaming service paying subscriber target again for the current year to 3 million by adding more than 700,000 in 2020. In June, NENT had lifted its full year intake target to 600,000 from 400,000. The new target represents year-on-year growth of over 30 percent, compared with 29 percent growth to nearly 2.72 million on 30 June.

The company says Viaplay viewing has continued to increase over the summer, with the total number of streamed minutes in the Nordic region up 34 percent in July and August (weeks 27-35) over the same period last year. Viewed minutes of sports content were up 52 percent and Viaplay Store transactions were up 39 percent.

NENT group president and CEO Anders Jensen said Viaplay continues to outperform expectations. He said its new target shows the relevance of its line-up and the strength of its strategy. He expects Q4 to be the stronger of the two remaining quarters.

Viaplay is due to launch in the Baltic countries in early 2021. NENT said it will provide more information about its performance and plans at its Capital Markets Day, which will be held virtually on 10 November.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Scandinavia
