Netflix hires former EA, Facebook exec to lead expansion into gaming

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 08:46 CET | News
Netflix is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort, Bloomberg reports. Mike Verdu will join Netflix as vice president of game development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, the company confirmed. He was previously Facebook's vice president in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus virtual-reality headsets.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Electronic Arts / Netflix / Oculus / Zynga
Countries: World
