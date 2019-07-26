Netflix subscriber growth accelerates in Q1 in Netherlands

The number of Netflix subscribers in the Netherlands rose 13 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 2.8 million*, according to research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights panel. The company returned to double-digit growth after a slowdown in 2019.
Compared to the end of 2019, Netflix added around 100,000 new subscribers on the Dutch market in Q1. The growth may have been helped by the start of confinement measures in March to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The above graph shows that Netflix's annual growth of 13 percent in Q1 is more than twice the rate recorded in the same period of 2019, at 5 percent.
With 2.8 million customers, Netflix has reached a penetration of 37 percent of households, up by 4 percent points in the past year. Actual users are likely much higher, as multiple people use the same subscription. For example, other panel data shows that 47 percent of Dutch tablets and 42 percent of smartphones had the Netflix installed in Q1.
*Due to new insights and information, Telecompaper has restated the Netflix numbers retroactively.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions