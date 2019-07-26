Edition: International
Netflix subscriber growth accelerates in Q1 in Netherlands

Monday 20 April 2020 | 15:13 CET | News

The number of Netflix subscribers in the Netherlands rose 13 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 2.8 million*, according to research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights panel. The company returned to double-digit growth after a slowdown in 2019. 

Compared to the end of 2019, Netflix added around 100,000 new subscribers on the Dutch market in Q1. The growth may have been helped by the start of confinement measures in March to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. 

The above graph shows that Netflix's annual growth of 13 percent in Q1 is more than twice the rate recorded in the same period of 2019, at 5 percent. 

With 2.8 million customers, Netflix has reached a penetration of 37 percent of households, up by 4 percent points in the past year. Actual users are likely much higher, as multiple people use the same subscription. For example, other panel data shows that 47 percent of Dutch tablets and 42 percent of smartphones had the Netflix installed in Q1. 

*Due to new insights and information, Telecompaper has restated the Netflix numbers retroactively. 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Netflix / Telecompaper
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

