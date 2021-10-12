Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netgear introduces Orbi Quad-band Mesh WiFi 6E System

Tuesday 12 October 2021 | 18:45 CET | News
Netgear has introduced the Orbi Quad-band Mesh WiFi 6E System (RBKE960 Series), adding the newly available 6GHz WiFi band for quad-band technology. The Orbi WiFi 6E 3 pack (RBKE963) provides internet access to homes of up to 9,000 square feet for WiFi 6 connections and is easily expandable for larger spaces or denser coverage of WiFi 6E connections with the addition of extra satellites.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Netgear
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Adtran introduces 60GHz mmWave mesh, backhaul system
Published 13 Oct 2021 15:48 CET | World
Adtran has introduced a new 60GHz mmWave mesh wireless access and backhaul system, the Adtran MetNet 60GHz system comes with a ...

Netgear launches unlocked Nighthawk 5G router in US
Published 01 Sep 2021 09:34 CET | North America
Netgear has started selling an unlocked version of its Nighthawk M5 5G mobile router. The Wi-Fi 6 device is priced at USD 700 and ...

Netgear appoints Goli to board of directors
Published 24 Aug 2021 09:28 CET | World
Netgear welcomed Shravan Goli to the company's board of directors. With deep roots in the technology industry, Goli joins the ...

Netgear offers WAX202 and WAX206 Wi-Fi 6 access points aimed at teleworking and small businesses
Published 19 Aug 2021 10:05 CET | World
Netgear has announced the availability of the WAX202 and WAX206 desktop Wi-Fi 6 access points, expanding the Business Essentials ...

Netgear revenues rise 10% in Q2 but component shortages still weigh
Published 22 Jul 2021 09:11 CET | World
Netgear reported second quarter results at the lower end of expectations, rising 10.3 percent from the year before to USD 308.8 ...

Ooredoo Qatar offers Netgear Wi-Fi 6 router
Published 13 Jul 2021 11:28 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar is offering Wi-Fi 6 to consumers in partnership with Netgear and including the technology with 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps ...

Netgear introduces new Insight Managed Wi-Fi 6 access point
Published 30 Jun 2021 16:30 CET | World
WAX630 interoperates with other Netgear Insight Managed Access Points, including the existing Wi-Fi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and Wi-Fi ...

Netgear adds Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini mesh system to SMB offer
Published 12 May 2021 09:30 CET | World
Netgear announced the latest Wi-Fi 6 addition to the Orbi Pro portfolio. The Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini (SXK30) dual-band Mesh System ...





Related Info

Adtran introduces 60GHz mmWave mesh, backhaul system
13 Oct | World | News
Netgear launches unlocked Nighthawk 5G router in US
1 Sep | North America | News
Netgear appoints Goli to board of directors
24 Aug | World | News
Netgear offers WAX202 and WAX206 Wi-Fi 6 access points aimed at teleworking and small businesses
19 Aug | World | News
Netgear revenues rise 10% in Q2 but component shortages still weigh
22 Jul | World | News
Ooredoo Qatar offers Netgear Wi-Fi 6 router
13 Jul | Qatar | News
Netgear introduces new Insight Managed Wi-Fi 6 access point
30 Jun | World | News
Netgear adds Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini mesh system to SMB offer
12 May | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
18 Oct Apple Event
19 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Q3 2021
19 Oct Iridium Q3 2021
19 Oct Tele2 Q3 2021
19 Oct Netflix Q3 2021
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Arm DevSummit
19 Oct Pixel Fall Launch
20 Oct Crown Castle Q3
20 Oct Verizon Q3 2021
20 Oct Elisa Q3 results
20 Oct Bango strategy day
20 Oct Samsung Unpacked Part 2
21 Oct Orange Belgium Q3 2021
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2021
21 Oct AT&T Q3 2021
21 Oct Intel Q3
21 Oct Telia Q3 results
21 Oct Snap Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now