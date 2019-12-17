Edition: International
Neutral Networks to build Mexico-US undersea fibre cable

Monday 22 November 2021 | 11:52 CET | News
Monterrey-based dark fibre company Neutral Networks has been granted a licence to build a private fibre-optic submarine cable network connecting Laredo (US) and Nuevo Laredo (Mexico), reports Telegeography, citing an FCC filing. Under the terms of the special temporary authority (STA), Neutral Networks has until 16 May 2022 to construct, land and operate the so-called Neutral Networks Laredo Cable (NNLC) in the US.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: FCC
Countries: Mexico / United States
