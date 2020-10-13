Edition: International
Broadband

New report says UK govt unlikely to achieve reduced gigabit broadband target

Friday 8 January 2021 | 11:18 CET | News
The Covid-19 pandemic has harshly exposed the economic consequences of digital inequality in the UK, with repeated Government failures meaning that businesses and homes in rural areas could be locked out of gigabit broadband for years to come, according to a new report from the Public Accounts Committee.

Categories: Internet
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

