Wireless

Nigeria suspends new SIM card sales to allow registration audit

Thursday 10 December 2020 | 10:07 CET | News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators to suspend new SIM card registrations to allow an audit of the subscriber registration database as directed by the government. The NCC said
exemptions may be granted in writing by the commission following approval from the government where it is absolutely necessary.

The NCC warned operators that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of the operating licence. In January, the communications minister directed all citizens immediately to secure digital identification from the National Identity Management Commission for submission to mobile phone operators. 
 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NCC
Countries: Nigeria
Related

NCC approves year's e-SIM trial for MTN and 9mobile

Published 03 Nov 2020 15:18 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted approval for MTN Nigeria and 9Mobile to carry out trials on the ...

Nigerian court convicts 7 SIM card registration offenders

Published 13 Oct 2020 10:38 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said a court has convicted seven SIM card registration offenders, after concerted ...

Nigerian govt to make national identification number compulsory in order to register SIM
Published 18 Aug 2020 10:59 CET | Nigeria
The Nigerian government says it will make it compulsory to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) as a prerequisite for ...

NCC deactivates 2.2 mln unregistered Sims
Published 09 Mar 2020 10:19 CET | Nigeria
The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) said it has ordered the de-activation of another 2.2 million unregistered Sim cards. ...

Nigeria government considers restricting maximum number of SIMs to 3 per person, no decision made
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:58 CET | Nigeria
Nigerian Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami says that any subscriber who wishes to have ...

Minister orders Nigerian telecoms watchdog to revise policy on SIM card registration and use
Published 06 Feb 2020 10:45 CET | Nigeria
Nigeria's communications and digital economy minister Isa Ali Ibrahim has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ...





