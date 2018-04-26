Nigerian government expects digital broadcasting switch to yield USD 1.1 billion

Information minister Lai Mohammed says the Digital Switchover (DSO) will fetch Nigeria USD 1.1 billion from the collection of TV licences and digital access fees, Premium Times reported. Mohammed said the spectrum vacated once the analogue to digital migration has been completed "will fetch USD 1 billion on its own.”
He said the number one job creator under the Ministry of Information and Culture is the DSO in broadcasting, which is set to create 1 million jobs in the next three years through manufacturing set-top boxes (decoders) and television sets, TV and film production, as well as TV and online advertising and data, among others. He said the ministry has so far phased in the DSO in five states, namely Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Kaduna and Plateau, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.
He said the DSO will be extended nationwide. Mohammed said the ongoing reform of the broadcast and advertising industries is aimed at strengthening them "so they can live up to their billing" and generate more job opportunities.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions