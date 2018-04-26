Edition: International
Nigerian government expects digital broadcasting switch to yield USD 1.1 billion

Friday 3 July 2020 | 09:52 CET | News

Information minister Lai Mohammed says the Digital Switchover (DSO) will fetch Nigeria USD 1.1 billion from the collection of TV licences and digital access fees, Premium Times reported. Mohammed said the spectrum vacated once the analogue to digital migration has been completed "will fetch USD 1 billion on its own.” 

He said the number one job creator under the Ministry of Information and Culture is the DSO in broadcasting, which is set to create 1 million jobs in the next three years through manufacturing set-top boxes (decoders) and television sets, TV and film production, as well as TV and online advertising and data, among others. He said the ministry has so far phased in the DSO in five states, namely Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Kaduna and Plateau, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. 

He said the DSO will be extended nationwide. Mohammed said the ongoing reform of the broadcast and advertising industries is aimed at strengthening them "so they can live up to their billing" and generate more job opportunities.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Nigeria
