Nintendo lowers FY forecast for Switch sales on chip shortage

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Nintendo has lowered its forecast for sales of its Switch gaming platform in the fiscal year to March 2022 due to the global shortage in semiconductor components. The company expects to sell 1.5 million fewer Switch devices than originally expected, for an annual total of 24.0 million units. At the same time the software forecast for Switch increased slightly, by 10 million units to 200 million in the full year. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Nintendo
Countries: World
