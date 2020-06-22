Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Nkom announces final rules for 3.6 GHz auction, no spectrum reserved for private networks

Wednesday 9 June 2021 | 14:35 CET | News
Nkom has announced the final rules for the allocation of 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz frequencies for mobile communications and 5G, ahead of the auction on 27 September. Bidders should register to take part by 31 August. The regulator has made changes following the consultation, concerning discounts for rural expansion and spectrum for private and local networks.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NKOM
Countries: Norway
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Norwegian regulator holds 5G auction information meeting online on 09 June
Published 01 Jun 2021 12:38 CET | Norway
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom has announced an open, online information meeting on 09 June from 10:00 hrs to 11:00 hrs ...

Nkom says 5G auction hearing highlights demand for private network frequencies
Published 16 Apr 2021 12:24 CET | Norway
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom said it will give consideration to the comments from 20 organisations on its proposals ...

Nkom publishes rules for auction of 2.6 GHz, 3.6 GHz frequencies for 5G
Published 05 Feb 2021 13:59 CET | Norway
Norwegian communications regulator Nom has published its framework for the electronic auction of frequencies in the 2.6 GHz and ...

Nkom seeks comments on demand for local and private 5G networks
Published 22 Jun 2020 14:08 CET | Norway
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom is inviting comments by 08 September regarding demand for spectrum for regional, local ...





Related Info

Norwegian regulator holds 5G auction information meeting online on 09 June
1 Jun | Norway | News
Nkom says 5G auction hearing highlights demand for private network frequencies
16 Apr | Norway | News
Nkom publishes rules for auction of 2.6 GHz, 3.6 GHz frequencies for 5G
5 Feb | Norway | News
Nkom seeks comments on demand for local and private 5G networks
22 Jun 2020 | Norway | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
10 Jun MultiChoice FY
10 Jun Seachange fiscal Q1
15 Jun Telecoms World Middle East 2021
16 Jun OptiNet China Conference
16 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q1
17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now