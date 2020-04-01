Edition: International
Nkom goes ahead with NOK 15 mln fine on Telenor Norway for breach of wholesale rules

Tuesday 19 October 2021 | 09:25 CET | News
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom said it is now going ahead with the imposition of a NOK 15 million on Telenor Norway that it warned about in March for breaching the non-discrimination obligation on the wholesale market for local access to fixed access networks (market 3a).

Categories: Fixed
Companies: GlobalConnect / NKOM / Telenor Norway
Countries: Norway
