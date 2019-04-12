Edition: International
Wireless

Nkom names qualified bidders for 5G spectrum auction after accidental revelation

Monday 30 March 2020 | 13:58 CET | News
Nkom said that Ceragon Networks, Funn, GlobalConnect, Ice Communications Norway, Telenor Norway and Telia Norway have qualified to take part in the auction of radio frequency resources starting on 06 May. The deadline for applications was 12 March. This concerns spectrum in the 10 GHz, 13 GHz, 18 GHz, 23 GHz, 28 GHz, 32 GHz and 38 GHz bands.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ceragon / Ceragon Networks / GlobalConnect / Telenor Norway / Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
