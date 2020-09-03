Edition: International
Nkom scraps plan to shut down Telenor copper network before 2025

Tuesday 21 September 2021 | 09:40 CET | News
Norwegian telecoms regulator Nkom has declared that it will not be possible to decommission Norway's copper network before September 2025, because there is too great a distance between the parties for work on a migration plan to continue. Instead, it will resolve competition issues through its normal regulatory procedures, boosting its supervision of Telenor Norway's obligations to alternative operators and considering new ones.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: NKOM / Telenor Norway
Countries: Norway
