Nokia achieves 600 Gbps in PSE-V trial on GlobalConnect network linking Nordic data centres

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 09:44 CET | News
Nokia has announced a 600 Gbps transmission using its fifth generation photonic service engine (PSE-V) in a live trial on GlobalConnect's Go-Color terrestrial network for data centre interconnection services in the Nordic countries. It said this validates GlobalConnect's plan to upgrade its long-haul backbone networks with the Nokia 1830 PSI-M optical transport system. GlobalConnect aims to expand capacity on its existing reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) network.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: GlobalConnect / Nokia
Countries: Scandinavia
