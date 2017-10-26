Edition: International
Nokia expects to lift outlook for 2021

Tuesday 13 July 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Nokia said it saw continued strength in the business in the second quarter. Taken with the positive first quarter, the latest performance provides a "good foundation" for the full-year results, CEO Pekka Lundmark said. As a consequence, the company expects to revise upwards its outlook for the full year. It had earlier guided for net sales of EUR 20.6-21.8 billion, an operating margin of 7-10 percent and positive free cash flow.

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
