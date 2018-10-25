Nokia intends to cut over 1,200 more jobs in France

French trade unions have vowed to oppose a new restructuring plan announced by Nokia, which will see 402 job losses at the site of Lannion (Cotes d'Armor) and 831 in Nozay (Essonne). The CFE-CGC trade union described the move as an earthquake, indicating that the plan would cut Nokia's workforce in France (excluding subsidiaries) by 30 percent. This latest reduction would be the fourth round of job cuts in France since Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, completed in 2016.
In contrast to previous reorganisations, most of the job losses would come from the company’s R&D teams, with 1,000 employees out of 2,500 affected, according to Les Echos. Nokia said that the restructuring plan is part of a global cost-saving programme due to end in 2020, which was first unveiled by the company in October 2018.
