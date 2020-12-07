Edition: International
Nokia plans new 'Home of Radio' campus in Oulu in 2025

Monday 6 December 2021 | 09:45 CET | News
Nokia has announced that it will build a new "Home of Radio" campus in the Finnish city of Oulu after agreeing finance. Talks are under way with developer candidates and completion is due in 2025. The site on the Linnanmaa-Ritaharju plot will cater to future ways of working, including purpose-driven and more collaborative office spaces.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia
Countries: Finland
