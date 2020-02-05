Edition: International
Nokia, Proximus deploy world's fastest live fibre network with 25G PON

Wednesday 26 May 2021 | 18:19 CET | News
Nokia and Proximus turned on what they call the world's fastest fibre access network at a media event in Antwerp attended by the Belgian Minister of Telecommunications, the Mayor of Antwerp and executives and engineers from the two companies. Operating over existing fibre and Nokia equipment deployed in the Proximus network, the first ever 25G PON live network connects the Havenhuis building in the Port of Antwerp with the Proximus central office in the middle of the city. The network speed exceeded 20 Gigabits, making it the fastest fibre network in the world.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Nokia / Proximus
Countries: Belgium
Related

Proximus unveils video teleconsultation app Doktr
Published 18 May 2021 13:34 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus is planning a pre-summer launch for Doktr, a new video teleconsultation service for basic primary ...

Nokia reaches 100 customers for Quillion fixed broadband products
Published 13 May 2021 09:46 CET | World
Nokia announced it reached the 100-customers milestone for the Quillion chipset-based broadband products used in next-generation ...

Nokia, Proximus double speed on copper with ultra-dense vectoring
Published 12 May 2021 11:59 CET | Belgium
Nokia and Belgian operator Proximus have developed a technology that enables copper networks to deliver twice their usual speed. ...

Proximus adds Amazon Prime Video to TV box
Published 11 May 2021 09:46 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has agreed to add the Amazon Prime Video app to its newest TV box, the Pickx Android decoder. The app ...

Proximus starts roam-like-at-home daily pass for outside EU
Published 03 May 2021 13:24 CET | Belgium
Proximus is introducing a new 'roam like at home' offer for customers travelling outside the EU. From 01 July, they can use their ...

Proximus Luxembourg relies on Verimatrix encryption to introduce multi-screen offering
Published 30 Apr 2021 10:27 CET | Luxembourg
Verimatrix, a provider of embedded security for digital content and connected devices, said that its Video Content Authority ...

Proximus extends 5G partnerships with Nokia and Ericsson to Luxembourg
Published 15 Dec 2020 13:46 CET | Luxembourg
Proximus has signed a seven-year 5G RAN agreement with Nokia for its Luxembourg operations, after the equipment supplier recently ...

Proximus picks Nokia for new RAN, Ericsson to upgrade core for 5G
Published 09 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has selected Nokia to upgrade its radio access network and Ericsson for a new mobile data core network. ...

Proximus starts 5G project with Port of Antwerp
Published 05 Feb 2020 15:04 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus and the Port of Antwerp have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the "Digital Scheldt" project. ...





