Orange selects Nokia and Ericsson for 5G network roll-out in France

Orange announced that it has chosen Nokia and Ericsson to support its 5G deployment in France. The two companies are both long-term partners of the operator, already providing RAN equipment for 2G/3G/4G infrastructure. Nokia will continue to serve the western and south-eastern areas of the country, while Ericsson will remain the main supplier for the Ile-de-France, north-east and south-west regions.
Ericsson said that the contract, covering five years, will include RAN, maintenance and deployment services. Work is due to begin immediately to enable Orange to launch 5G when the new frequency bands are made available later this year.
Similarly, Nokia said that it will provide RAN, software, and professional services. Orange will rely on its partner's Single RAN product range to implement software upgrades that will enable a smooth evolution to 5G. The Finnish equipment maker will also provide its 5G New Radio-based AirScale hardware to adapt the network to the new frequency bands.
