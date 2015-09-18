Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Nokia targets breakeven in mobile business in 2021, expansion in open RAN, cloud software

Wednesday 16 December 2020 | 08:59 CET | News
Nokia is providing a mid-term update on its strategy. At a meeting with analysts the company will discuss the strategy for its four new divisions first announced in later October. More detailed targets will be presented at another analyst meeting 18 March.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia to lose president of global services Goel
Published 09 Dec 2020 10:11 CET | World
Nokia's Sanjay Goel, president of the company's global services, will be leaving the firm as it prepares for its new, ...

Nokia, Telefonica find 5G networks 90% more efficient than 4G per traffic unit
Published 02 Dec 2020 14:16 CET | World
Nokia said that a new study it has done with Telefonica has found that 5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy-efficient per ...

Nokia CTO Weldon to leave in March 2021
Published 25 Nov 2020 09:01 CET | World
Marcus Weldon has confirmed on Twitter that he is stepping down as CTO of Nokia, after 11 years in the position and 25 years with ...

Nokia CMO to depart company from January
Published 09 Nov 2020 09:03 CET | World
Nokia has announced the departure of Barry French, its CMO since 2014, at the end of the year. The new was given on LinkedIn, ...

Nokia announces new organisation structure, plans more strategy changes after FY outlook cut
Published 29 Oct 2020 08:10 CET | World
Nokia's new CEO is changing the company's operating model and management team, ahead of expected bigger changes to be announced ...

Nokia to migrate global data centres to Google Cloud
Published 14 Oct 2020 18:48 CET | World
Nokia agreed a five-year contract to migrate its on-premise IT infrastructure to Google Cloud. Nokia will migrate its data ...

Equinix to deploy Nokia IP/MPLS network infrastructure at data centres
Published 07 Oct 2020 13:47 CET | World
Equinix will deploy a new Nokia IP/MPLS network infrastructure to support its global interconnection services and support ...

Nokia delivers software to update legacy 4G radio units to 5G

Published 14 Jul 2020 10:34 CET | World
Nokia announced the availability of a software-based upgrade that will enable its 4G radios to be migrated to 5G/NR. These ...

Nokia accelerates availability of Open RAN technology
Published 07 Jul 2020 10:24 CET | World
Nokia announced that it's rapidly ramping up the adoption of Open RAN (O-RAN) interfaces in its AirScale portfolio. This ...

Nokia commercialises next-generation 5G Cloud RAN 

Published 23 Jun 2020 11:09 CET | World
Nokia said that its next-generation 5G AirScale Cloud RAN platform based on vRAN2.0 will be commercially available in 2020 with ...





Related Info

Nokia to lose president of global services Goel
9 Dec | World | News
Nokia, Telefonica find 5G networks 90% more efficient than 4G per traffic unit
2 Dec | World | News
Nokia CTO Weldon to leave in March 2021
25 Nov | World | News
Nokia CMO to depart company from January
9 Nov | World | News
Nokia announces new organisation structure, plans more strategy changes after FY outlook cut
29 Oct | World | News
Nokia to migrate global data centres to Google Cloud
14 Oct | World | News
Equinix to deploy Nokia IP/MPLS network infrastructure at data centres
7 Oct | World | News
Nokia delivers software to update legacy 4G radio units to 5G
14 Jul | World | News
Nokia accelerates availability of Open RAN technology
7 Jul | World | News
Nokia commercialises next-generation 5G Cloud RAN 
23 Jun | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now