Nokia ties up with Broadcom to develop custom SoCs for ReefShark portfolio

Nokia and Broadcom said that they are cooperating to develop advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, for integration with Nokia's 5G Powered by ReefShark portfolio. The new SoC products use Nokia wireless technology and Broadcom expertise in application-specific integrated circuit ASIC technologies.
The tie-up extends the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G systems and improve the performance and energy footprint of 5G networks. While collaborating with Broadcom, Nokia continues to expand its silicon capabilities and improve the penetration of ReefShark products in its AirScale radio access portfolio.
The new chipsets are designed for deployment in several building blocks of Nokia’s AirScale radio access system. ReefShark-based items enable operators to benefit from a smaller size and power consumption but a boost in capacity and overall performance, with a lower total cost of ownership.
