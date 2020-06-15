Edition: International
Nokia ties up with Broadcom to develop custom SoCs for ReefShark portfolio

Monday 15 June 2020 | 12:15 CET | News

Nokia and Broadcom said that they are cooperating to develop advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, for integration with Nokia's 5G Powered by ReefShark portfolio. The new SoC products use Nokia wireless technology and Broadcom expertise in application-specific integrated circuit ASIC technologies.

The tie-up extends the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G systems and improve the performance and energy footprint of 5G networks. While collaborating with Broadcom, Nokia continues to expand its silicon capabilities and improve the penetration of ReefShark products in its AirScale radio access portfolio.

The new chipsets are designed for deployment in several building blocks of Nokia’s AirScale radio access system. ReefShark-based items enable operators to benefit from a smaller size and power consumption but a boost in capacity and overall performance, with a lower total cost of ownership.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Broadcom / Nokia
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Nokia werkt met Broadcom aan ReefShark chips
Published 15 Jun 2020 13:03 CET | World
Nokia en Broadcom maken bekend dat ze samenwerken om geavanceerde halfgeleidertechnologieën te ontwikkelen, waaronder nieuwe ...

