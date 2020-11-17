Nokia to deploy internet gateway for ITPC network in Iraq

Nokia has announced that its IP routing technology has been selected for Informatics and Telecommunications Public Company (ITPC), one of the companies of Iraq’s Ministry of Communication (MoC), to serve as the main backbone of the country's internet infrastructure. The deployment aims to set up a smooth and secure mechanism for internet flow from tier-1 internet providers to Iraq via the country’s Internet Service Providers (ISPs). AlAwsat Telecommunication Services Co will be partnering with Nokia to deploy the technology.
Nokia's Service Router (SR) portfolio delivers the network performance and service richness necessary for operators to provide the best possible internet services. Nokia will supply and instal several of its IP routers, including 7750 SR-s, 7750 SR-e and 7250 IXR for the ITPC network to deliver high-performance, scale and flexibility required to support a full array of IP services and functions.
Nokia'a commissioning, network design, and integration professional services will help deploy the network, which serves millions of subscribers. Al-Awsat will support with installation, civil works and required power supply through generators for the deployment.
