Nokia, TPG Telecom launch live 5G standalone 700 MHz service in Australia

Monday 5 July 2021 | 10:51 CET | News
Nokia said it has partnered Australian operator TPG Telecom to switch on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Australia on the 700 MHz spectrum band, the first time this has happened anywhere in the world. Low band 5G coverage at 700 MHz, which is the lowest 5G frequency band deployed in Australia with the largest range, will enable TPG Telecom to provide wide outdoor 5G services, as well as deep indoor 5G coverage in urban and suburban areas to its customers. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia / TPG
Countries: Australia
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

