Nordic mobile payment providers agree merger in face of global competition

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 12:07 CET | News
Danske Bank's MobilePay service, Finnish OP Financial Group's Pivo system and the Vipps payment service provided by a consortium of Norwegian banks have agreed a merger in the face of growing global competition. Vipps will own 65 percent of the new entity, which will create a common technology platform on the basis of the current Vipps system. Rune Garborg, the CEO of Vipps, will become CEO of the merged business.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Vipps
Countries: Denmark / Finland / Norway
