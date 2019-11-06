Edition: International
Wireless

North America mobile industry starts 6G work with Next G Alliance

Tuesday 13 October 2020 | 15:15 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

The mobile industry in North America is getting going with 6G development. The industry standards group ATIS announced the launch of the Next G Alliance, with the founding members AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Telus, Telnyx, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon. 

The project aims to get an early lead for the region in developing 6G and beyond, preparing for the next decade of wireless networks. It's open to other industry players to join and contribute to the lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.

The Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal, "to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development", ATIS said in a statement. The initial focus will be on developing a 6G national roadmap, aligning the industry technology priorities to influence government policies and funding, and identifying the first steps towards a rapid commercialization and adoption of 'Next G' technologies. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / ATIS / Bell Canada / Ciena / Ericsson / InterDigital / JMA Wireless / Microsoft / Nokia / Qualcomm / Samsung / Telus / T-Mobile / US Cellular / Verizon
Countries: North America
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

