NortonLifeLock buys Avira for USD 360 million

Monday 7 December 2020 | 15:24 CET | News
NortonLifeLock has agreed to acquire rival security group Avira for USD 360 million in cash from Investcorp. The latter bought the company in the spring for a reported USD 180 million. NortonLifeLock CEO Vincent Pilette said the deal will add a growing business to the company’s portfolio, accelerate international growth and expand its go-to-market model with a leading freemium service.

The transaction is expected to increase earnings in the first year, adding about 3 points of growth to NortonLifeLock revenues with more than 1.5 million paying customers. The merger is also seen achieving a 50 percent operating margin after synergies.

Following completion some time in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, Avira CEO Travis Witteveen and CTO Matthias Ollig will join the NortonLifeLock leadership team.


Categories: Internet
Companies: NortonLifeLock
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

