Norwegian 5G auction ends, Altibox buys spectrum to provide fixed wireless broadband

Thursday 30 September 2021 | 13:41 CET | News
Norwegian communications regulator Nkom has announced the end of the auction of spectrum licences for the 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands, which began on 27 September. The spectrum was assigned ro Telenor, Telia, Ice and to fixed line ISP and TV service provider Altibox for prices exceeding NOK 3.89 billion. All the available spectrum was assigned, specifically 190 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band and 400 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altibox / Ice Group / Lyse / Telenor Norway / Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
