NTT Data, Mavenir partner on 5G campus networks in Germany

NTT Data and Mavenir entered a strategic cooperation to jointly make a broad portfolio of products and services for private 5G and 4G networks available in Germany. In the initial phase, they will be jointly making concepts for the German-speaking markets Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with an expansion to other regions and markets expected to follow.
The cooperation is expected to provide a complete range of 5G and 4G systems and products. These range from OpenRAN radio access, cloud core products for data and voice, management and orchestration of 5G products, digital enablement platforms to analytics and applications for enterprises and industry. For the private network offerings, NTT Data and Mavenir are combining their respective strengths to enable the creation of products and services on the market. This also includes cooperation with private companies from various industries, public and government authorities, and network operators to support the introduction and integration of private networks and related applications and services.
In addition, NTT Data will offer its own 5G campus network in the co-creation space Enso- The Space for Creators. It will be available as a showroom platform. Further 5G products will also be created on the basis of this campus network. Together with NTT Data experts, enterprises can create their own 5G use cases and implement them as proof of concept. The acquisition of their own 5G licence is an important first milestone in this respect.
