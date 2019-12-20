Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

NTT Docomo to launch commercial 5G service on 25 March

Wednesday 18 March 2020 | 07:36 CET | News

Japanese operator NTT Docomo has announced it will commercially launch its 5G service on 25 March. At the time of launch, the service will achieve a maximum data rate of 3.4 Gbps, and in June the downlink will increase to a maximum 4.1 Gbps, Docomo said. Docomo's 5G coverage will initially encompass around 150 locations nationwide and then expand to all prefectures by June. More than 500 cities are expected to have access to Docomo’s 5G service by March 2021.

Customers who buy a 5G-compatible smartphone from Docomo will be able to choose between two types of billing plans according to their data needs. 

At launch, Docomo’s lineup of 5G-compatible devices will include seven models in the Docomo smartphone series and a mobile Wi-Fi router. All models will be compatible with Docomo’s existing LTE network.

Market competitor SoftBank earlier announced plans to launch 5G services on the local market on 27 March. SoftBank plans to charge an additional monthly fee of JPY 1,000 (approximately USD 9) for access to its 5G service. However, as a service launch promotion, customers will have free access to SoftBank’s 5G service for the first 2 years, under a sales campaign that runs until August.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NTT DoCoMo
Countries: Japan
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NTT launches new Cloud Communications division
Published 18 Mar 2020 11:00 CET | World
NTT has announced the launch of a new Cloud Communications division, led by CEO Mark Alexander. The new Cloud Communications ...

SoftBank to launch 5G service in Japan on 27 March

Published 06 Mar 2020 09:58 CET | Japan
SoftBank has announced it will launch 5G services on 27 March. This would make it Japan's first operator to launch 5G services on ...

Rakuten Mobile launches with low-cost unlimited data plan, free for first 3 mln customers
Published 03 Mar 2020 10:53 CET | Japan
Japan's new mobile operator Rakuten has announced it will offer a single plan with unlimited monthly data for JPY 2,980 ...

NTT Docomo taps Cisco for 5G mobile backhaul upgrade

Published 26 Feb 2020 14:37 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has selected Cisco's Network Convergence System routers and segment routing technology for network ...

Docomo releases 6G white paper, to launch 6G service by 2030
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:32 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has released a white paper on the 6G mobile communications system that the company aims to launch on ...

Docomo trials transparent dynamic metasurface for 5G network construction

Published 17 Jan 2020 10:49 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo, in partnership with glass manufacturer AGC, has completed what it calls "the world's first trial of ...

Docomo completes 5G trials with Japanese producers and overseas mobile operators

Published 20 Dec 2019 09:28 CET | Japan
NTT Docomo has completed trials in Thailand and Singapore to expand the global adoption of Japanese mobile-network equipment for ...





Related Info

NTT launches new Cloud Communications division
11:00 | World | News
SoftBank to launch 5G service in Japan on 27 March
6 Mar | Japan | News
Rakuten Mobile launches with low-cost unlimited data plan, free for first 3 mln customers
3 Mar | Japan | News
NTT Docomo taps Cisco for 5G mobile backhaul upgrade
26 Feb | Japan | News
Docomo releases 6G white paper, to launch 6G service by 2030
24 Jan | Japan | News
Docomo trials transparent dynamic metasurface for 5G network construction
17 Jan | Japan | News
Docomo completes 5G trials with Japanese producers and overseas mobile operators
20 Dec 2019 | Japan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Bezeq Q4 2019
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2019-Q4
25 Mar Micron Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now