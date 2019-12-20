NTT Docomo to launch commercial 5G service on 25 March

Japanese operator NTT Docomo has announced it will commercially launch its 5G service on 25 March. At the time of launch, the service will achieve a maximum data rate of 3.4 Gbps, and in June the downlink will increase to a maximum 4.1 Gbps, Docomo said. Docomo's 5G coverage will initially encompass around 150 locations nationwide and then expand to all prefectures by June. More than 500 cities are expected to have access to Docomo’s 5G service by March 2021.
Customers who buy a 5G-compatible smartphone from Docomo will be able to choose between two types of billing plans according to their data needs.
At launch, Docomo’s lineup of 5G-compatible devices will include seven models in the Docomo smartphone series and a mobile Wi-Fi router. All models will be compatible with Docomo’s existing LTE network.
Market competitor SoftBank earlier announced plans to launch 5G services on the local market on 27 March. SoftBank plans to charge an additional monthly fee of JPY 1,000 (approximately USD 9) for access to its 5G service. However, as a service launch promotion, customers will have free access to SoftBank’s 5G service for the first 2 years, under a sales campaign that runs until August.
